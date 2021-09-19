Fight at Roca Berry Farms sends two teens to the hospital

ROCA, Neb. (Sep. 19, 2021 – KFOR) – A late night fight at Roca Berry Farms sent two teenage girls to the hospital, though both only sustained minor injuries.
The fight broke out around 11 pm, when the victims say that another group of teenage girls who they did not know approached them and began a verbal altercation, which escalated into a physical altercation.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene, but the fight had already concluded by the time they arrived. Though initial reports indicated a stabbing had occurred in the fight, deputies found no evidence that anyone was stabbed.
The two victims, who were 13 and 14 years old, were transported to Bryan West Hospital with minor injuries, where they were treated and released.
No citations have been issued at this time, but the investigation remains ongoing.