Fire Damages Central Lincoln Home

A house fire Wednesday morning in central Lincoln sent one person to the hospital, while forcing the residents of the home to be temporarily relocated.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called around 9am to a home in the 5100 block of “M” Street and showed up to find smoke billowing from the backside of the house. Batallion Chief Dave Engler told KFOR News at the scene they were not sure of the status of the person or what type of injuries were involved.

The fire was confined to a basement bedroom, according to Engler. While the cause of the fire was still under investigation as of early Wednesday afternoon, Engler said there was belief that a lit candle may have been knocked over. There was smoke damage throughout the house, forcing the residents to relocate with help from the Red Cross.