Food Safety Alert – Blackberries From Fresh Thyme

(KFOR NEWS November 21, 2019) At least 11 cases of Hepatitis A this month have been traced to non-organic blackberries sold at Fresh Thyme in September. 6 of those cases are in Nebraska…none reported in Lincoln or Lancaster County. 4 people have gone to the hospital. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the blackberries came from Fresh Thyme grocery stores in Nebraska, Indiana and Wisconsin. The FDA urges you NOT to eat any fresh blackberries purchased in September from Fresh Thyme grocery stores. Throw them away.