FOOTBALL: Fremont Shows Dominance In Opener Against Northeast

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 27)–It took until the second drive of the game for the Fremont football team to shake off any sort of dust that had built up during the off-season, but the Tigers quickly looked like a team with a few games under their belt.
Fremont got four touchdowns from running back Micah Moore and another on a touchdown pass to Drew Sellon to earn a 35-0 victory over Lincoln Northeast Friday night at Beechner Field, in a game heard on KFOR.
Moore’s first touchdown came from one-yard out to cap a 41-yard drive with 6:42 left in the first quarter, but the point-after failed. Then just before the end of the first quarter, Moore broke free on a 35-yard touchdown run and Mason Limbach caught the two-point conversion to extend the Tiger lead at 14-0.
Quarterback Carter Sintek found Moore on a 15-yard touchdown pass with just over five minutes left in the second quarter to extend the Fremont lead at 21-0. While Moore was doing damage offensively, the Tigers limited Northeast quarterback Layne Sanna to only four passing yards in the first half. The Rockets only had 36 yards of total offense in the game and struggled to find a way to put together sustainable drives. Some of that was on the ground and quick passes from sophomore quarterback Landon Hoff.
Fremont capitalized on an interception to start the second half that set up a quick 21-yard drive that ended on a 2-yard scoring run from Moore with 9:06 left in the third quarter for a 28-0 advantage. Sellon, a senior wide-receiver, caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Sinek with 4:27 to go in the third quarter to end the scoring. Fremont got help from a running clock the entire fourth quarter to earn the win.
Both teams were whistled six times for penalties for 55 yards, but Fremont had 14 first downs to Northeast’s three.