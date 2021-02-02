Free Virtual & In-Person Concert Event Through Lied Center for Performing Arts
(KFOR NEWS February 2, 2021) The Arts for the Soul Music & Fine Arts Series is pleased to announce the next concert of the 2020-2021 season with Hannah Huston.
A native of Grand Island, former Lincoln preschool teacher Hannah Huston first made her mark on the music world by making it to the finals of the TV show The Voice in 2016, and from there launched a successful singing career. In 2019 Huston released her first single, “Never Getting Over You”, and followed up with another single “Something to Believe In” in April 2020. Her performance will feature some fan favorites along with new singles (some unreleased).
The event is presented in collaboration with the Lied Center for Performing Arts with both in-person and virtual options. Both the livestream and the in-person concert are free, but a ticket is required for the in-person event held at the Lied Center (seating is limited). For the livestream you can watch on either the Arts for the Soul or Lied Center webpages or Facebook pages. Arts for the Soul webpage https://fpclincoln.org/event/hannah-huston-concert/
Lied Center webpage (click here to reserve a free ticket to the in-person show) https://www.liedcenter.org/event/hannah-huston-0.
Note: Patrons who reserved in-person tickets for Huston’s originally scheduled December concert will have their tickets honored at the February 18 concert. This is a free event! For further information contact First Presbyterian Church at (402) 477-6037, or go to the church website at: https://fpclincoln.org/arts-for-the-soul/
