Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln East 48, Lincoln Southwest 42
Lincoln Pius X 86, Fremont 50
Lincoln Southeast 66, Omaha Burke 57
Waverly 62, Plattsmouth 43
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 60, Lincoln Lutheran 59
Fort Calhoun 56, Raymond Central 43
Parkview Christian 76, Lewiston 51
Bellevue West 69, Omaha Creighton Prep 66
Kearney 65, Omaha North 54
Millard North 63, Omaha Northwest 53
Millard West 76, Omaha Benson 65
Norfolk 55, Grand Island 52
Omaha Central 69, Millard South 57
Omaha South 48, Omaha Bryan 43
Omaha Westside 68, Papillion-LaVista 43
Papillion-LaVista South 66, Elkhorn South 52
Tri County 73, Sterling 61
York 61, Seward 45
Aurora 59, Crete 29
Syracuse 50, Conestoga 37
Yutan 54, Johnson County Central 33
Blair 67, Columbus 63
Wahoo Neumann 63, Fremont Bergan 42
Elmwood-Murdock 50, Falls City 35
Girls
Lincoln East 49, Lincoln Southwest 42
Lincoln Pius X 55, Fremont 52, OT
Lincoln High 56, Bellevue East 41
Omaha Burke 46, Lincoln Southeast 35
Parkview Christian 37, Lewiston 35
Raymond Central 53, Fort Calhoun 32
Waverly 74, Plattsmouth 42
Omaha Westside 52, Papillion-LaVista 40
Norfolk 48, Grand Island 34
Millard North 55, Omaha Northwest 49
Millard South 69, Omaha Central 25
Millard West 46, Omaha Benson 40
Kearney 58, Omaha North 38
Elkhorn South 62, Papillion-LaVista South 47
Columbus 43, Blair 32
Gretna 41, Hastings 32
Seward 45, York 38
Syracuse 68, Connestoga 28
