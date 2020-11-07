Friday State Football Playoff and State Volleyball Results

Football Quarterfinals
Class A
Kearney 41, Bellevue West 40, OT
Elkhorn South 28, Lincoln Southeast 7
Millard South 34, Creighton Prep 20
Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln East 29
Class B
Plattsmouth 34, Bennington 27
Aurora 28, Norris 21
Elkhorn 41, Waverly 16
Hastings 45, Grand Island Northwest 42
Class C1
Adams Central 35, Ashland-Greenwood 6
Kearney Catholic 21, Auburn 12
St. Paul 50, Lincoln Christian 14
Pierce 42, Wahoo 28
Class C2
Fremont Bergan 21, Sutton 7
Yutan 54, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Oakland-Craig 15, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6
Ord 24, David City Aquinas 12
Class D1 Eight Man
Tri County 44, Weeping Water 28
Dundy County-Stratton 50, Stanton 24
Burwell 49, Neligh-Oakdale 48
Cross County 62, Elm Creek 6
Class D2 Eight Man
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Osceola 28
Sandhills-Thedford 50, Pleasanton 8
Central Valley 44, O’Neill St. Mary’s 14
Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 60, Kenesaw 27
Six Man
Arthur County 55, Creek Valley 38
Sterling 52, Red Cloud 14
McCool Junction 79, Paxton 20
Cody-Kilgore 42, Potter-Dix 8
State Volleyball Semifinals
Class A
Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista 25-19, 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard West 25-19, 28-26, 25-13
Class B
Omaha Skutt def. Ashland-Greenwood 25-11, 25-14, 25-12
Norris def. Elkhorn 25-12, 25-13, 25-18
Class C1
Wahoo def. Columbus Lakeview 25-16, 27-25, 25-22
St. Paul def. Lincoln Lutheran 27-29, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-8
Class C2
Lutheran High Northeast def. Clarkson-Leigh 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 17-15
Norfolk Catholic def. Overton 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21
Class D1
Pleasanton def. Mead 25-15, 25-8, 26-24
Fremont Bergan def. Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 25-17, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14
Class D2
Diller-Odell def. Falls City Sacred Heart 25-14, 25-16, 25-19
Chambers Wheeler Central def. Maywood-Hayes Center 25-19, 25-20, 25-21.