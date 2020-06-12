Garth Brooks At a Drive-In Near You
cnn.com
(KFOR NEWS June 12, 2020) The closest drive-in theater to Lincoln is 55 miles away in Bellevue. That’s important to know if you are a fan of Garth Brooks.
The country music superstar will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters on June 27th. The $100 all-inclusive ticket allows one vehicle inside the venue. Tickets go on sale June 19th on Ticketmaster.
Nebraska’s two other drive-in theaters are located in Alliance and Neligh.
