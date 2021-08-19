GOP Senators Demand Afghan Equipment Answers

LINCOLN, NEB. (August 18, 2021) – Nebraska U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse today joined 20 other GOP colleagues in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin demanding a full account of U.S.-manufactured equipment still in Afghanistan. The group said the equipment already has or risks falling into the hands of the Taliban.
The letter was led by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL). In addition to Fischer and Sasse, it was also signed by Jim Risch (R-ID), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Susan Collins (R-ME), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Rick Scott (R-FL), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mike Braun (R-IN), John Hoeven (R-ND), John Barrasso (R-WY), Richard Burr (R-NC), Michael Rounds (R-SD), John Boozman (R-AR), John Cornyn (R-TX), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Roger Marshall (R-KS).
The full text of the letter is below.
Dear Secretary Austin:
We write with grave concern regarding the status of U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan as a result of our poorly executed withdrawal from the country. As we watched the images coming out of Afghanistan as the Taliban retook the country, we were horrified to see U.S. equipment – including UH-60 Black Hawks – in the hands of the Taliban.
It is unconscionable that high-tech military equipment paid for by U.S. taxpayers has fallen into the hands of the Taliban and their terrorist allies. Securing U.S. assets should have been among the top priorities for the U.S. Department of Defense prior to announcing the withdrawal from Afghanistan. We therefore request detailed information on the following:
Thank you for your prompt attention to this important matter.