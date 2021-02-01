Gov. Ricketts In Quarantine Due To COVID-19 Exposure
Courtesy 1011 Now
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 1)–Governor Pete Ricketts is out of the office this week, under a COVID-19 quarantine.
The governor’s Director of Strategic Communications, Taylor Gage, says Ricketts came into close contact with someone on Saturday who tested positive for coronavirus. Gage says the exposure was work-related, taking the Governor out for seven days. The Governor is not showing symptoms and will get continue to get tested.
Ricketts still plans to hold his next coronavirus briefing on Friday virtually.
”