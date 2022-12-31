Gov. Ricketts’ New Year Statement

(KFOR NEWS December 31, 2022) LINCOLN –Governor Pete Ricketts New Year’s Day message:

“2022 has been a year for the record books. As we head into 2023, Nebraska is stronger than ever.”

“A historic legislative session provided a record $3.4 billion in new tax relief for Nebraskan families and small businesses — bringing the total amount of delivered tax relief to $12.7 billion since 2015. We also moved to secure our state’s water resources for the next generation and gave our law enforcement agencies the resources they need to keep our families safe.”

“Thanks to the continued dedication and ingenuity of Nebraska’s workers and business leaders, we expanded the Good Life to even more people across the state. Nebraska reported its fastest GDP growth in a decade. And, for 25 consecutive months, we have had the highest labor force participation rate in the nation, at 69.8%.”

“Nebraska will turn a page in the next few days — not only from one year to the next, but to new leadership in the Capitol. I look forward to seeing Governor-elect Pillen and his administration build on our historic accomplishments to drive even more progress for our state and its people.”

“It’s been the greatest honor of my life to serve as Nebraska’s governor. Susanne, the kids, and I wish every family across this great state a happy and healthy New Year.”

Governor Ricketts will celebrate New Year’s Day visiting family out of state.

