Grand Opening Set for New State Patrol Headquarters in Lincoln

AUGUST 25, 2021 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol will officially open its new headquarters facility in Lincoln during a ceremony on Thursday.
Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Patrol, and Governor Pete Ricketts will deliver remarks during the ribbon cutting ceremony. It will be held at the new headquarters, 4600 Innovation Drive, at 9:00 A.M. Thursday morning.
The new headquarters facility consolidates several NSP offices that had been spread throughout Lincoln. The new facility houses NSP’s State Headquarters, Criminal Identification Division, Headquarters Troop Area Operations, Carrier Enforcement Division, and Eastern Communications Center.
The ceremony completes a project to consolidate NSP facilities in Lincoln which has been years in the making. NSP’s State Headquarters had been located at 1600 Highway 2 in Lincoln since 1958.