Gunshots Fired In North Lincoln Neighborhood, Possibly Wounding One
Standard looking Lincoln Police cruiser. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 17)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of gunshots from Friday night in the area of 43rd and Baldwin Avenue.
Investigators say that officers talked to a 23-year-old woman, who said she was at a barbecue with some friends and neighbors when they heard several pops. Police say the woman felt something graze her right hand and found a small cut, about 1/8 inch long, on her index finger.
Police looked over the area and talked to witnesses, who also thought they heard several gunshots. One single shell casing was found.