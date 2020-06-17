Health Department Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(News Release June 17)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 24 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,545. The number of deaths in the community remains at 10.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: up from 470 to 473
Overall positivity rate:
Lancaster County – remains at 7.1 percent
State – up from 12.1 percent to 12.2 percent
National – remains at 10.9 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: down from 26 yesterday to 25 today, with 14 Lancaster County residents (four on ventilators), and 11 from other communities (two on ventilators
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
If you have symptoms, please get tested. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is by appointment only. Bryan Health offers drive-through testing at LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th Street. CHI Health St. Elizabeth offers drive-through testing site at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd Street.
Next week’s Test Nebraska site and schedule will be announced soon. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents. Testing is by appointment only. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment at TestNebraska.com.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Consider staying at home most of the time, with caution for non-essential travel and work
- Distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home
- Cautious expansion of interactions with others, outdoor activities preferred
- Gatherings only with modifications for COVID-19
- Events only within guidance by the Health Department
- Face coverings continued to be recommended to be used around other people
- Continue to wash hands regularly, disinfect highly touched surfaces and monitor for illness
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.