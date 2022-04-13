      Weather Alert

Heartland Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament Scores From Tuesday

Apr 13, 2022 @ 6:33am
Courtesy of Lincoln Public Schools.

First Round

Columbus 2, Grand Island 1
Lincoln North Star 9, Norfolk 1
Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Northeast 5
Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln High 0

Quarterfinals

Kearney 8, Lincoln Pius X 7
Lincoln Southeast 7, Lincoln North Star 6
Lincoln East 8, Columbus 2
Lincoln Southwest 12, Fremont 0

Consolation Games

Lincoln High vs. Norfolk-suspended due to weather
Lincoln Northeast vs. Grand Island-suspended due to weather

Semifinals for Wednesday at Den Hartog Field

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest-12pm
Lincoln Southeast vs. Kearney-3pm

Championship Game-30 minutes after second semifinal game

