High Speed Pursuit Into West Lincoln Leads To Arrest
Image courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)–An early morning pursuit Tuesday along Interstate 80 in southeast Nebraska leads to the arrest of a Connecticut man.
The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release to KFOR News that a trooper saw a car speeding along the interstate near Milford, clocked at 123 miles per hour. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the car kept going and continued at a high-rate of speed.
The patrol said the car then exited I-80 at NW 48th Street and on to West “O” Street in Lincoln, then heading westbound at a high-rate of speed. The pursuit was called off for safety reasons. A short time later, another trooper saw the car heading southbound on NW 48th Street, going about 98 mph.
A traffic stop was made and the driver, 21-year-0ld Jeffrey Hackett, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, reckless driving and several traffic violations.
State troopers say Hackett is at the Lancaster County Jail.