High Speed Pursuit Into West Lincoln Leads To Arrest

Jun 30, 2020 @ 11:55am
Image courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)–An early morning pursuit Tuesday along Interstate 80 in southeast Nebraska leads to the arrest of a Connecticut man.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release to KFOR News that a trooper saw a car speeding along the interstate near Milford, clocked at 123 miles per hour.  The trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the car kept going and continued at a high-rate of speed.

The patrol said the car then exited I-80 at NW 48th Street and on to West “O” Street in Lincoln, then heading westbound at a high-rate of speed.  The pursuit was called off for safety reasons.  A short time later, another trooper saw the car heading southbound on NW 48th Street, going about 98 mph.

A traffic stop was made and the driver, 21-year-0ld Jeffrey Hackett, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, reckless driving and several traffic violations.

State troopers say Hackett is at the Lancaster County Jail.