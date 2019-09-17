Highway 2 Update Finished, Flood Waters Threaten Other Area Highways
foxnews.com
Your daily highway round-up:
Work has been completed on Nebraska Highway 2 between Syracuse and Nebraska City, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).
Scodeller Construction, Inc., of Wixom, Michigan, was the contractor on the $4,606,147 project, along with various subcontractors.
Work included concrete patching, joint repairs, grinding and lane markings.
The flood crest from 7 inches of rain in northeast Nebraska over the weekend has driven the Missouri river four feet higher at Sioux City, three feet higher at Omaha, and two feet higher at Nebraska City and Rulo.
The Elkhorn River crested Monday night at west point, and an extra three feet of water is nearing the Elkhorn’s junction with the Platte south of Omaha.
This extra water is putting even more pressure of downstream levees, some of them still broken and others weakened from the March flooding.
READ MORE: Missouri River Flooding Update