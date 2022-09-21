Hotter in Lincoln Tuesday Than in Phoenix

Hot summer day and forty degrees Celsius on a thermometer. Thermometer in summer day shows high temperature degree with sun in background.

(KFOR NEWS September 21, 2022) It hit 103 degrees in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon, breaking the record for September 21st of 96 degrees set in 2016.

It was hotter in Lincoln than in Phoenix, Arizona, where it reached 97 degrees. Yuma, Arizona, topped out at 99 degrees.

National Weather Service meteorologist, Katie Gross, told KFOR NEWS this morning (Wednesday) today’s high will stay in the low 70s…and there’s a possibility of rain in the forecast thru Friday.

