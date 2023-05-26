HUSKER BASEBALL: No. 23 Maryland Gets Walk-off Homer In Extra Innings Against Nebraska

Nebraska catcher Josh Caron is congratulated by Brice Matthews, after scoring on a sacrifice bunt from Cole Evans on Thursday night in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament. (Courtesy of NU Athletics)

OMAHA–(NU Athletics May 26)–Nebraska suffered a 2-1 defeat in 10 innings to top-seeded and 23rd-ranked Maryland in a weather-delayed contest in front of 8,340 fans at Charles Schwab Field on Thursday night in Omaha.

Nebraska (32-22-1) scored one run on four hits, while Maryland (39-19) scored two runs on eight hits and two errors.

Jace Kaminska had a quality start on the mound, allowing one run on six hits in six innings of work. The junior struck out five Terrapins and walked two. Corbin Hawkins dealt a one-hit inning before Shay Schanaman tossed the final 2.2 innings. Schanaman fell to 3-6 on the season after allowing one run on one hit with a pair of strikeouts.

Dylan Carey was 2-for-2 to lead the Huskers at the plate, while Max Anderson and Brice Matthews recorded one hit. Matthews stole second in the top of the ninth inning to become the first player in school history with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season.

The Huskers placed two runners on with one out in the first after Casey Burnham reached on a fielding error and a single by Anderson, but the Big Red couldn’t scratch across a run.

Maryland loaded the bases in the bottom of the first with a two-out walk, but Kaminska escaped the jam with his first strikeout of the night.

Josh Caron was plunked, and Ben Columbus drew a walk on four pitches to put runners on first and second with no outs. Carey moved the pair over with a sacrifice bunt before Cole Evans’ RBI groundout to second scored Caron to give the Huskers a 1-0 lead in the second.

Kaminska allowed a pair of hits over the next four innings while keeping the Terrapins off the board to preserve the 1-0 Husker lead heading into in the fifth inning.

The Terrapins began the bottom of the fifth with a double down the left-field line by Kevin Keister. Keister moved to third on a groundout before coming home on Matt Shaw’s RBI single up the middle to lock the game in a 1-1 tie.

The Huskers had a runner on first with one out in the top of the seventh before play was suspended due to a lightning delay at 8:27 p.m. The teams resumed play after a delay of one hour and 33 minutes. Carey advanced to second after Evans’ groundout to resume action, while Matthews was plunked to place runners on first and second with two outs. The Terrapins escaped the threat with a strikeout to keep the Big Red off the board.

Evans reached on a two-out error, followed by Matthews’ single to center to put runners on first and third for the Huskers in the top of the ninth. Matthews stole second to become the first 20-20 player in in program history, but the two were stranded on second and third as the teams headed to the bottom of the ninth.

The two teams exchanged scoreless half innings, as the Huskers and Terrapins went into the bottom of the 10th locked in a tie. Schanaman retired the two batters he faced before Nick Lorusso’s walk-off solo homer to left on a 2-2 count clinched the victory for the top-seeded Terrapins.

Nebraska takes on eighth-seeded Michigan State in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Friday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.