HUSKER BOWLING: Nebraska Moves To No. 3 In Latest Rankings
Photo Credit: Nebraska Athletics
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Dec. 4)–The Nebraska bowling team has been voted third place in the latest National Tenpin Coaches Association poll, released Wednesday.
The Huskers are 25-12 in head to head matches this season and received 15 of 37 possible votes for first place. The Huskers have won all three of their tournaments this season, taking first place at the Bearcat Open, Track Kat Klash, and the SFA Jacks Invite. This impressive start to the season shot the Huskers up one place from their fourth-place rank in the preseason poll.
McKendree secured the top spot with 14 first-place votes. Sam Houston State jumped from their preseason position in fifth place to second place. Arkansas State took fourth place while Vanderbilt dropped from the top spot to the fifth.
The Huskers will return to competition following winter break, Jan. 12-14, at the Stormin’ Blue & Gold in Las Vegas, Nev.