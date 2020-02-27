HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: King Transfers From Wisconsin to Nebraska
LINCOLN–(KFOR/Hail Varsity Feb. 27)–Nebraska picked up another men’s basketball transfer commitment on Wednesday as former Wisconsin shooting guard Kobe King chose Nebraska after a midseason departure from the Badgers, a source confirmed to our media partner, Hail Varsity.
King is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound redshirt sophomore. He was Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer at 10 points per game, and he bumped that average up to 12.6 in conference play. King announced on Instagram on Jan. 29 that he was leaving the Wisconsin program.
A native of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, King was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at La Crosse Central after averaging 28.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 61% from the field and 45% from 3.
He played 10 games and averaged 5.2 points as a freshman at Wisconsin before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He played in all 34 games as a sophomore with one start, averaging 4.2 points on 44.7% from the field and 30.6% from 3 in 19 minutes per game.
King started all 19 games during his redshirt sophomore season, playing 28.5 minutes per game and shooting 45.9% from the field and 25% from 3. In his 63 games as a Badger, he shot 45.4% from the field, 29.6% from 3 and 67.8% from the free-throw line.
If King receives a waiver from the NCAA to play right away, he’d join a group of three transfers currently sitting out in Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker and a pair of junior college transfers currently committed to Nebraska in Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen as newcomers to the lineup.