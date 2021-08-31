HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tip Off Time Set For Nebraska/Auburn Game

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 31)–Holiday Hoopsgiving and ESPN announced the start times and the television info for the Holiday Hoopsgiving games in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Huskers will take on Auburn in the first game of the day, with tipoff at 10:30 a.m. on ESPN2 and on the ESPN app. It is one of the two featured games of the day, as Georgia Tech/LSU will also be on ESPN2. The other two matchups will be on other ESPN channels.
Other non-conference times and broadcast info will be announced in the coming weeks.
Holiday Hoopsgiving Matchups