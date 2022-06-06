HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Allick, Rodriguez to Compete at Pan Am Cup

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 6)–Twelve players have been selected to represent USA Volleyball on the 2022 U.S. Women’s Under-21 National Team at the Pan American Cup this week.
Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez and middle blocker Bekka Allick were both selected to the 12-player squad from a group of 20 following a week-long training camp in Shreveport, La., last week.
The U.S. Women’s U21 National Team will travel to La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico to compete at the U21 Pan American Cup on June 7-12. Rodriguez, the 2021 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman, was named team captain. Rodriguez was part of the U20 National Team that placed fifth at the 2021 FIVB World Championship in Netherlands. Five players on the team, including Allick, played on the U18 National Team that took bronze at the 2021 FIVB World Championship in Mexico.
The Pan American Cup is a qualifier for the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship. Ten teams are competing in three pools to begin the tournament. The United States will share Pool C with Argentina, Canada and Costa Rica. Pool A will include Dominican Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico while Pool B holds Mexico, Chile and Honduras.
U.S. Women’s U21 National Team
No. Name (position, height, hometown, HS grad year, USAV region, college or college commitment)
1 Lexi Rodriguez (L, 5-5, Sterling, Ill., 2020, Great Lakes, Nebraska)
3 Chloe Chicoine (OH, 5-10, Lafayette, Ind., 2023, Hoosier, Purdue)
4 Rachel Fairbanks (S, 6-0, Santa Ana, Calif., 2021, Southern California, Pitt)
6 Elia Rubin (OH, 6-1, Brentwood, Calif., 2022, Southern California, Stanford)
7 Mckenna Wucherer (OH, 6-1, Brookfield, Wis., 2022, Badger, Minnesota)
8 Raven Colvin (MB, 6-1, Indianapolis, Ind., 2021, Hoosier, Purdue)
9 Norah Sis (OH, 6-2, Papillion, Neb., 2021, Great Plains, Creighton)
11 Alexis Stucky (S, 6-2, Laramie, Wyo., 2022, Rocky Mountain, Florida)
15 Merritt Beason (OPP, 6-3, Gardendale, Ala., 2020, Florida)
16 Bekka Allick (MB, 6-3, Waverly, Neb., 2022, Great Plains, Nebraska)
18 Bre Kelley (MB, 6-4, Rockwall, Texas, 2020, North Texas, Florida)
19 Devin Kahahawai (OH, 6-4, Kailua, Hawaii, 2022, Texas)
Head Coach: Dan Fisher (Head Coach, University of Pittsburgh)
Assistant Coach: Jon Newman-Gonchar (Head Coach, University of New Mexico)
Assistant Coach: Heather Olmstead (Head Coach, BYU)
Performance Analyst: Virginia Pham (Technical Coordinator, USC)
Athletic Trainer: Wyatt Blue (Game Time Sports Medicine)
Team Leader: Kyle Thompson (Director of Volleyball Operations, Maryland)
Women’s U21 Pan American Cup Schedule
(All times CDT)
Pool Play
June 7
3 p.m. Dominican Republic v Puerto Rico
5 p.m. Argentina v Canada
7 p.m. United States v Costa Rica
9 p.m. Mexico v Honduras
June 8
3 p.m. Cuba v Puerto Rico
5 p.m. Argentina v Costa Rica
7 p.m. United States v Canada
9 p.m. Mexico v Chile
June 9
3 p.m. Costa Rica v Canada
5 p.m. Dominican Republic v Cuba
7 p.m. Chile v Honduras
9 p.m. Argentina v United States
June 10
Classification and Quarterfinals
June 11
Classification and semifinals
June 12
Classification and medal matches