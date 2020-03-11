      Weather Alert

Inmate Dies at Hospital

Mar 11, 2020 @ 4:00am
Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS  March 11, 2020)   An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) died at a hospital in Lincoln early Monday morning, March 9, 2020.

At the time, 37 year old, Bao Nguyen, was on a pre-approved 48-hour furlough to an immediate family member’s home.  He began his sentence on September 20, 2017.  Nguyen was serving 7 years on charges out of Lancaster County that included leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

The cause of death yet to be determined.  As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

