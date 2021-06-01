Inmate Missing After Not Returning From Work Release

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 1)–There is a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center Lincoln.
The Nebraska Department of Corrections says in a news release to KFOR News that 35-year-old Patrick Carey left his workplace on Monday and didn’t return to the facility. His monitoring device was found inside a toolbox at the worksite.
Carey is a white man, 5-11, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He’s serving time for arson, use of a deadly weapon and assault by a confined person out of Lancaster and Buffalo counties.