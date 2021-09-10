      Weather Alert

Inmate Missing From CCC-Lincoln

Sep 10, 2021 @ 8:22am
Zackery Carlstrom (Courtesy of Nebraska Department of Corrections)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 10)–An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.

The Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Zackery Carlstrom left the facility early Thursday morning, having jumped over a fence. Staff responded to his last known location, as indicated by the electronic monitoring device he was wearing, but neither he nor the device were located.

Carlstrom is a white man, 5’9”, 145 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

