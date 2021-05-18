JAZZ IN JUNE RETURNS TO IN-PERSON PERFORMANCES FOR 30TH-ANNIVERSARY SEASON

Lincoln, Nebraska, May 18, 2021 — For its 30th-anniversary season, the Jazz in June concert series will present five evenings of live, in-person jazz at the Sheldon Sculpture Garden, west of Sheldon Museum of Art.
The free concert series, held each Tuesday in June, will feature two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., respectively, with a 15-minute intermission. Beyond the performances, the series will include education outreach coordinated by community centers and artists.
A market will offer food and drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday.
Bike Valet will provide free, secure parking for bicycles from 5 p.m. until an hour after each concert at the east end of the market. For more information, visit https://bike.unl.edu/bikevalet or call the Outdoor Adventures Center at 402-472-4777.
To ensure the safety of guests, performers, volunteers and vendors, social distancing will be required per recommendations of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Those recommendations are subject to change.
This year’s series will feature many of Nebraska’s top jazz artists.
The lineup:
> June 1: Nebraska Jazz Orchestra — One of the Midwest’s premier big bands, featuring a variety of traditional and new compositions, including many jazz standards.
> June 8: Blue House with the Rent to Own Horns — An internationally known jazz band that was inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame in 2018, featuring “screaming horns” and a “wall of sound.”
> June 15: Mitch Towne and Nebraska Band — A go-to Hammond organist in the Midwest and sought-after side-man for a variety of jazz/R&B artists, including Grammy-winning producer Terrace Martin.
> June 22: Darryl White Ensemble — A group led by the associate professor of trumpet and jazz studies in the Glenn Korff School of Music, who has released multiple CD recordings and been featured on PBS.
> June 29: Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal — A high-energy funk/soul group and hometown favorite, taking the Jazz in June stage for the first time. Hoyer received national fame with his appearance on NBC’s “The Voice.”
“There is no year that our community has ever needed Jazz in June more than in 2021,” said Madeline Reddel, Jazz in June coordinator. “The greater Lincoln community can come together to enjoy a free outdoor jazz concert and forget about the challenges of the past year. The future is bright and healthy.”
Jazz in June is experiencing the most difficult year in its history. Most funding was not available during the pandemic, and the organization was without staff after July 1, 2020. The community can support Jazz in June with an advance gift as part of Give to Lincoln, organized by the Lincoln Community Foundation, to support this year’s season and the future of the concert series.
While Jazz in June is free, there is a small reserved seating area that requires a $20 ticket. Patrons interested in prime, reserved seating can visit https://www.liedcenter.org when tickets go on sale later this week.
The community is invited to join Jazz in June’s membership program, The Rhythm Club. Membership supports the booking of top-tier artists and new education programs, and helps keep the concerts free. Donate directly through the Give To Lincoln page at https://www.givetolincoln.com/nonprofits/jazz-in-june. For more information, visit https://www.jazzinjune.com or https://www.facebook.com/jazzinjuneunl.
Those interested in donating or serving as a Jazz in June volunteer or board member can email Reddel at [email protected].
