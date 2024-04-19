Law Enforcement, Firefighters, Patriot Guard Pay Tribute to Ceresco Police Officer

Members of the Patriot Guard line up outside of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church near 84th and Pioneers on Friday, April 19, 2024 in honor of Ceresco Police Officer Ross Bartlett. On April 12, Bartlett was died after he was involved in a crash south of Ceresco in northern Lancaster County. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 19)–A large number of law enforcement and local firefighters joined friends and family on Friday at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lincoln to honor the life of Ceresco Police Officer Ross Bartlett, who died last Friday night after a crash in northern Lancaster County.

Erinn Criner is with the Nebraska Department of Corrections and called Bartlett a triple threat, because of his public service.

“Ross was a 30-year police officer, a volunteer firefighter and a corrections investigator. He was, indeed, a triple threat,” Criner added.

Bartlett had been an officer for the Ceresco Police Department since 2017 and also served for the Ceresco Volunteer Fire Department, while also working as an investigator for NDCS.

Nebraska State Patrol Chaplain Mark Borquardt also highlighted Bartlett’s work as a public servant.

“From law enforcement to the fire service and corrections, his service made a difference in an untold number of lives and communities,” Borquardt said.

Officer Bartlett’s End of Watch Call was played over the sound system inside the church toward the end of the service. The Lincoln Emergency Communications Center listed all the law enforcement agencies he worked for: Valentine Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Fire Department, Newman Grove Police Department, Village of Ceresco Police Department, Ceresco Fire Department and Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

KFOR News and other members of the media granted the wishes of the family to not have any media coverage inside the church during the service. Photos were taken beforehand outside on the St. Mark’s campus, showing the support from area law enforcement, fire departments and honor guards.

The Patriot Guard stood outside the main doors to the church holding U.S. flags in honor of Officer Bartlett.

Below is one of the Patriot Guard members, Jim Mather of Prague, who talked to KFOR and the media pool outside before the service.

Officer Bartlett was rushed to a Lincoln hospital, via StarCare helicopter, on April 12 when a truck slammed into his cruiser and a car he pulled over along the shoulder of southbound Highway 77 near Little Salt Road. The driver of the car that was pulled over, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, suffered non life-threatening injuries. A 49-year-old Crete man driving the truck also had minor injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office.