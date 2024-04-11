LFR Releases Cause of Tuesday’s Deadly Mobile Home Fire
April 11, 2024 11:07AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 11)–Lincoln Fire and Rescue on Thursday confirmed that Tuesday morning’s deadly mobile home fire near NW 6th and Gaslight Lane was accidental.
LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman confirmed to KFOR News the victim was smoking in bed while using oxygen. The victim was identified by Lincoln Police as 66-year-old Rose Swanson. Six cats were rescued and have been accounted for.
The mobile home is a total loss, according to Lierman. No one else was hurt.