  Lincoln Board of Education To Approve New Superintendent Contract At March 8th Meeting

(KFOR NEWS March 3, 2022) The Lincoln Board of Education will consider the proposed contract for the new superintendent at the next Board of Education Regular Meeting on Tuesday, March 8. The proposed contract for Paul Gausman along with the transition agreement have been posted on the LPS website under the superintendent section.
“We are fortunate to have found a quality superintendent candidate who has been nationally honored and recognized for his work in improving the academic quality and educational outcomes for all students,” said Board President Connie Duncan. “Gausman has a track record of success with improving the graduation rate and engaging the community by building partnerships to expand educational opportunities. This agreement recognizes his wealth of experience, his longevity in education and the leadership skills he possesses.”
The contract is a 3 year agreement with a base annual salary of $324,000. At Lincoln Public Schools there are no additional compensation benefits in the superintendent contract for things like annuities, bonuses, incentives, or performance pay. The contract also indicates that other benefits like health insurance and leave will be in line with the other administrators in Lincoln Public Schools. The total estimated compensation of $383,591 excludes the legally required employer contributions towards state retirement, FICA and Medicare.
As with all Lincoln Board of Education regular meetings, the March 8th meeting will be livestreamed for the public to watch and links to the stream can be found on the LPS website: lps.org/board.
The Lincoln Board of Education voted 7-0 at its meeting on Feb. 22, to appoint Paul Gausman as the next superintendent for Lincoln Public Schools.
Gausman has been the superintendent for Sioux City Community School District since 2014, during which time the school district has seen significant gains in academic achievement and the graduation rate. In December 2021, he was elected by superintendents from across the nation to serve as president of the Urban Superintendents Association of America. During his tenure, Gausman was named a 2018 finalist for National Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents, and awarded Iowa Superintendent of the Year in 2014. Sioux City Community School District was twice named a District of Distinction by District Administration Magazine – first in 2015 for its Preschool Initiative and again in 2019 for the school district’s work on the Sioux City Career Academy. Under Gausman’s leadership, Sioux City Community School District was also identified as one of the 100 original Future Ready Districts in the nation and a Next Generation High School District by the United States Department of Education and the White House. Gausman stepped into the national spotlight through the documentary “Bully,” which was presented to the White House in 2012 and highlights Gausman’s ongoing work on school safety through school bullying and cyberbullying prevention efforts.
Prior to joining the Sioux City Community School District, Gausman was superintendent for the West Central School District in South Dakota from 2005-2008. He served at Sioux Falls School District from 2000-2004, first as coordinator of fine and performing arts and then as the coordinator of middle school education. He also served as director of bands at Millard West High School in Omaha, Associate Director of Bands at Lincoln Northeast High School, and Director of Bands at Wisner-Pilger Public Schools.
Gausman holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul; an education specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Sioux Falls; a master of science degree in educational administration and supervision from the University of Nebraska at Omaha; and a bachelor of music education degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Gausman will officially begin his duties at Lincoln Public Schools on July 1, with opportunities over the next several months to meet with and engage the different stakeholders. Gausman will replace Steve Joel, who finishes a 37-year career in education with his retirement in June.
