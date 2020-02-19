Lincoln City Councilman Announces Town Hall Meeting For Future Road Projects
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 19)-Lincoln City Councilman Richard Meginnis announced Wednesday that he will host a Town Hall meeting Thursday, February 27th from 6 to 8 p.m.
Representatives from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities and the Planning Department will join Councilman Meginnis in a discussion about upcoming road closures and road projects.
The Town Hall meeting will take place at the new Fire Station #15 at 6601 Pine Lake Road.
