Lincoln Flag Headed To Championship Of Online Flag Tournament

December 30, 2022 10:24AM CST
Lincoln's new city flag (lincoln.ne.gov)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)   December 30, 2022  –   Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves. The flag is set to compete in the championship of the #CityFlagsTournament22.

Lincoln’s flag, designed by Ed Mejia, is squaring off with Columbia, South Carolina’s flag this Saturday.

The online tournament is hosted by Brian Stokle, a San Francisco city planner and vexillologist, a person who studies flags.  Voting is all done via Twitter poll.  You can vote for Lincoln’s flag on 12/31.

Follow this link to Stokle’s twitter.

