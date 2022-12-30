Lincoln Flag Headed To Championship Of Online Flag Tournament

Lincoln's new city flag (lincoln.ne.gov)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) December 30, 2022 – Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves. The flag is set to compete in the championship of the #CityFlagsTournament22.

Lincoln’s flag, designed by Ed Mejia, is squaring off with Columbia, South Carolina’s flag this Saturday.

The online tournament is hosted by Brian Stokle, a San Francisco city planner and vexillologist, a person who studies flags. Voting is all done via Twitter poll. You can vote for Lincoln’s flag on 12/31.

Follow this link to Stokle’s twitter.

READ MORE: Parents, Friends, Bystanders Can Save Lives Of People Overdosing On Fentanyl