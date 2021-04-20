Lincoln Has Another Death With COVID
Photo courtesy of 10/11 Now
(KFOR NEWS April 20, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department released Monday that another person has died with the COVID virus…a man in his 60s who was hospitalized, bringing the county total to 232.
51 lab-confirmed cases of the virus were reported Monday, bringing the county total to 30,493.
Recoveries: 27,444
Weekly positivity rate:
- April 11 through 17: 6.2 percent
- April 18 through 19: no data
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 36 with 18 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and 18 from other communities (two on ventilators).
Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 154,977
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 105,487
Last week’s large-scale clinics:
- Monday, April 12, Center for People in Need – nearly 1,300 first doses administered
- Thursday, April 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – nearly 7,950 first and second doses administered
- Friday, April 16, Pinnacle Bank Arena – nearly 5,600 first doses administered
More than 600 doses were administered Saturday at the Gateway Mall drive-through clinic.
This week’s large-scale clinics (subject to change):
- Wednesday, April 21, Gateway Mall – first dose drive-thru clinic at the garages of the former Sears store
- Friday, April 23, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses
Registration: Residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
The health department is working with higher education institutions and local high schools to register students age 16 and older for vaccinations. Vaccinations are available at public clinics and pharmacies, and additional clinics are expected to be offered at local schools beginning this week.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.
Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
