Lincoln Littles Giving Day Raises Over 1 Million
(Lincoln NE February 13, 2021) The third annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day, held on February 12, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, raised $1,066,205. Hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), the giving day raised funds for tuition assistance, allowing more children in need to access quality early childhood education. The giving day is inspired by the Prosper Lincoln Early Childhood community agenda goal of increasing accessible and affordable high-quality early childhood education.
This year, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued the “Mayor’s Big Challenge for Lincoln Littles,” to encourage community donations. The City identified one-time funds totaling $500,000 from the recent federal stimulus bill to contribute to Lincoln Littles. Matching Sponsors provided backbone funding for the giving day and together with the community surpassed the Mayor’s challenge to raise an additional $500,000.
The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The Foundation has distributed more than $168 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.