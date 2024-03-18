Lincoln Man Among Those Arrested Following Pursuit Friday Near Gretna

GRETNA—(KFOR/News Release Mar. 17)—A 28-year-old Lincoln man was among the four people arrested Friday evening following a pursuit that crashed off of Interstate 80 at the Gretna interchange.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper saw a vehicle passing vehicles on the shoulder of the westbound lanes in excess of 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit as the vehicle continued passing other vehicles on the shoulder, driving recklessly at approximately 120 miles per hour.

As the vehicle reached the Gretna interchange at mile marker 432, the vehicle attempted to exit but struck the exit sign, causing the airbags to deploy. All four occupants then fled on foot toward the outlet mall north of the interchange.

The patrol said a trooper quickly located and took one of the occupants into custody inside a business. Troopers and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to locate two additional subjects a short time later. Pilots with the NSP AirWing were able to help located the final subject, who was taken into custody approximately one hour later.

NSP dispatchers discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day. Troopers located two loaded handguns inside the vehicle, one of which was stolen. Troopers also located a handgun that one of the subjects had attempted to hide inside a business while fleeing.

The suspects, identified as Ciara Johnson, 29, Jarvell Moore, 19, Keyon Rockwell, 26, all of Omaha, and Anthony Barnum, 28, of Lincoln, were all arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and obstructing a peace officer.

The driver, Johnson, was also arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and driving under suspension. Rockwell was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was identified as the suspect who attempted to hide the gun at a business. He was also arrested for tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. All four were lodged in Sarpy County Jail.