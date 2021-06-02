Lincoln Man Arrested For Making Threats Toward Neighbors

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 2)–A 23-year-old man was assaulted by his neighbor over his dogs being loud early Tuesday morning at a northeast Lincoln apartment complex.
It happened at the Trenridge Apartments of Cotner Boulevard and Vine Street
As police officers talked to the victim, he explained that he and his 23-year-old girlfriend were going to do laundry, when another tenant, later identified as 36-year-old Calvin Smith, started to yell at them about their dogs being loud.
Police say the victim approached Smith in a stairwell, where Smith allegedly showed knife. A scuffle started and after the victim got Smith in a chokehold, Smith allegedly showed a knife and threatened to kill him and his girlfriend. Police say the victim got away and called for help.
Smith was taken into custody and arrested for terroristic threats, 3rd degree assault, and disturbing the peace.