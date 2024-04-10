KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Lincoln Man Hit By Semi Truck Dies From His Injuries

April 10, 2024 11:12AM CDT
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–A Lincoln man critically hurt after he was hit by a semitruck early Saturday morning on Interstate 80 west of NW 48th Street died Monday evening from his injuries.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says 25-year-old Bryan Martinez was walking in the middle of the interstate shortly after 5:30am Saturday when he was hit by the semi. Houchin says deputies found Martinez’ vehicle in the area of where he was hit and believe he either had run out of gas or was having car trouble.

Toxicology results are pending because Houchin said investigators believe Martinez was under the influence alcohol, based on evidence of alcohol bottles found in his car. The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old woman from Colorado, was not hurt and investigators are not planning to cite her at this time.

