Lincoln Marathon To Be Held Sunday Morning
(1011now.com Lincoln May 1, 2021) Sunday’s Lincoln Marathon will be the first since 2019, after 2020′s was cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Like in years past, numerous roads will be closed for a few hours during the event Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. The race gets underway at 7 a.m. around 14th and Vine, and will conclude around 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Here is the full list of closures:
– 10th from Hill to T Streets (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
– 14th from Vine to Salt Creek Roadway (full closure Saturday and Sunday)
– 16th from Vine to South Streets (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
– 27th from Highway 2 to Woods (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
– 33rd from Highway 2 to Pioneers (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
– 40th from Highway 2 to Pioneers (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
– 48th from Calvert to Highway 2 (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
– Calvert from Sheridan to 48th (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
– Capitol Parkway from 33rd to K Street (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
– Normal from 33rd to Holmes North Shore (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
– Pioneers from 33rd to Highway 2 (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
– Salt Creek Roadway from 10th to 14th (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
– Sheridan from 44th to South (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
– South from 17th to 27th (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
– Vine from 14th to 17th (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)