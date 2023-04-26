Lincoln Nurse Accused of Stealing Fentanyl From Hospital

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–A nurse is accused of stealing fentanyl from a Lincoln hospital during a two-month span, in court documents filed in Lancaster County Court.

Court records also say the former nurse at CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital has a warrant out for her arrest, accusing her of using her job to steal 250 doses fentanyl between May and June 2022. The arrest warrant was filed this week in Lancaster County Court and alleges 35-year-old Krista Lierz of having an noteworthy amount of fentanyl unaccounted for during her time at work.

Investigators found paperwork problems in 55 sign outs for those doses of the drug. Court records says she denied using or stealing the fentanyl, but later tested positive the day she resigned from CHI Health.