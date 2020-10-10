Lincoln Police Collar Young Vandals
Lincoln, NE (October 10, 2020) Police say five boys – including a 7-year-old – have been cited on suspicion of burglary after a neighbor reported seeing the group kick in the door of a nearby apartment on the 1400 block of South 10th street in Lincoln. The two 16-year-olds, two 14-year-olds and the 7-year-old were cited Thursday. Police say one of the 14-year-old boys was sent to the juvenile detention center on an unrelated outstanding warrant. Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says the 7-year-old was apparently acting as a lookout for the other boys. The apartment’s resident reported that $100 from missing from a safe in his bedroom closet following the break-in.