Lincoln Police Wrap Up Special Anti-Speeding Campaign

Lincoln, NE (August 19, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department joined in a nationwide ‘Stop Speeding Before It Stops You’ traffic enforcement project that began July 20 and continued through August 14, 2022. The goal of the project was to help promote safe driving, with an emphasis on speeding violations, to reduce the number of traffic crashes resulting in injury or death. Officers participating in the detail were watchful for all traffic violations, but paid particular attention to speeding. Grant funding for the added enforcement effort was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office.

The Lincoln Police Department issued the following citations during the enforcement project:

Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 219

Speeding – Official 76

Speeding – Warning 16

Stop Sign – Official 2

Seatbelt Violation – Official 18

Seatbelt Violation – Warning 2

No Insurance – Official 7

No Insurance – Warning 6

No Valid Registration – Official 37

No Valid Registration – Warning 4

Other Traffic Violations – Official 23

Other Traffic Violations – Warning 21

Driving Under Suspension 4

Criminal Arrests 2

Warrant Arrest 1