Lincoln Police Wrap Up Special Anti-Speeding Campaign

August 19, 2022 1:55PM CDT
Lincoln, NE (August 19, 2022)  The Lincoln Police Department joined in a nationwide ‘Stop Speeding Before It Stops You’ traffic enforcement project that began July 20 and continued through August 14, 2022. The goal of the project  was to help promote safe driving, with an emphasis on speeding violations, to reduce the number of  traffic crashes resulting in injury or death.  Officers participating in the detail were watchful for all traffic  violations, but paid particular attention to speeding. Grant funding for the added enforcement  effort was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office. 

The Lincoln Police Department issued the following citations during the enforcement project: 

Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 219 

Speeding – Official 76 

Speeding – Warning 16 

Stop Sign – Official 2 

Seatbelt Violation – Official 18 

Seatbelt Violation – Warning 2 

No Insurance – Official 7 

No Insurance – Warning 6 

No Valid Registration – Official 37 

No Valid Registration – Warning 4 

Other Traffic Violations – Official 23 

Other Traffic Violations – Warning 21 

Driving Under Suspension 4 

Criminal Arrests 2 

Warrant Arrest 1 

 

