Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says the woman yelled at the man, then fired several gunshots into the ground. Four spent 9mm shell casings were recovered and no one was hurt.

The man took off without the trailer and hasn’t been found. Captain Kocian says the woman was cited for unlawful discharge of a firearm, which is a violation of a city ordinance.