Lincoln Woman Scammed Out of Thousands of Dollars Through Fraudulent Email

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 22)–Lincoln Police are investigating an online fraud case reported Tuesday, where a 64-year-old woman said she got an email that she had fraudulent charges on her Amazon account.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the woman called a phone number on the email, where she was told to transfer money from her account. She went to her bank to transfer $58,000 into an account in California and called the unknown person back, who told her to cancel the transaction.

The woman went back to her bank and employees told her it was a scam.