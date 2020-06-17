Lincoln’s Comedy Loft Permanently Closing Its Doors
(Courtesy of the Comedy Loft)
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 17)–After being open for almost two years, Lincoln’s only stand alone comedy club is closing its doors for good.
The announcement came on Facebook Wednesday from officials at the Comedy Loft at 7th and “P” in the Haymarket, saying COVID-19 has caused the doors of the club to stay closed for months and results “have been costly and no laughing matter.” The Comedy Loft was not part of a national chain of comedy clubs and the owners say it takes three years in order for a new business to grow and become stable.
The Facebook post also says the repercussions of COVID-19 robbed the Comedy Loft of that time.