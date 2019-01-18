LPD Busts Man with Meth, Cocaine in Traffic Stop

Photo Courtesy of LPD

A Lincoln man is in jail after officers found meth and cocaine in his hat during a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

LPD says 31-year-old Travis Buskirk was pulled over just before midnight for an expired registration. Officer Angela Sands said police smelled marijuana from the car and saw a glass pipe next to the steering wheel.

Buskirk ran from officers when they tried to search him. Officers caught up with Buskirk and after a small struggle, located 4.7 grams of meth, .7 grams of cocaine, and brass knuckles.

