LPD: Gunshot Was Fired Outside a North Lincoln Home Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 15)–A single gunshot apparently was fired shortly after noon on Thursday in the area of 27th and Potter, while two people were fighting.
According to Lincoln Police, officers showed up to a home where the incident happened, where a resident said a suspect that he knows tried to get into the house through a window. That resident went out to the front yard and confronted the suspect, who then fired a shot from a handgun into ground. Neither one was hurt.
Police say the suspect took off before officers arrived and the investigation is ongoing.
Investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the general public.