LPD Investigating Armed Robbery Near Lincoln Country Club
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–A robbery in south Lincoln on Friday afternoon is still under investigation and police need your help finding the suspects.
Police say a 51-year-old man was walking near 19th and Pawnee, when he saw a black SUV parked along the curb. A woman got out of the passenger side and demanded his money and phone. Another woman in the driver’s seat that was pointing a handgun toward the man. He was told by both women to give him the rings on his fingers. Both women took off with five rings, cash and a cellphone.
The victim also told police there was a man sitting in the backseat of the SUV.
If you have any information on this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.