LPD Is Investigating Two Tuesday Morning Burglaries

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 8)–Lincoln Police handled two burglary calls over a nearly two-hour span on Tuesday morning.
Officers were first called to CK Powersports at 3515 North 25th Street, where an employee reported that one of the overhead garage doors had been rammed by a vehicle and several items were missing. That would include a red Ti-King replica Jeep power car with a 125cc engine, six motorcycle helmets, a set of car ramps and a silver 2019 Triton 18-foot flatbed trailer with the Nebraska license plate number of XTV 936.
Damage to the overhead door is around $1,000 and the total loss is estimated at $6,000. Captain Todd Kocian says video surveillance shows the overhead garage door being rammed around 5:15am Tuesday.
Then around 9:45am Tuesday, police were called to LAX Auto Sales at 400 West Cornhusker Highway, where an employee reported that someone broke inside the office, took the keys and left with a white 2015 Chevy Silverado pickup truck worth just under $53,000. The truck has a large bumper, black rims and large mirrors on the side.
Captain Kocian says surveillance video shows that around 4:45am Tuesday, a light-skinned male wearing shorts, a T-shirt and mask covering his face had used a 2007 Ford F-250 pickup truck to ram the garage door on the eastside of the business to get inside. The truck used to ram the garage door was left at the scene and had been reported stolen on Monday from a dealership in the 2500 block of Wildcat Drive.
The white Silverado was seen heading eastbound on West Cornhusker and damage amounts to the business have not been released.
Kocian says the investigation in both cases is ongoing and if you have information on both, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.