LPD Issues Citation To Madsen’s Owner Following Another DHM Compliance Check
Courtesy of 10-11 News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 10)–After another charge of violating the city’s directed health measure for mask wearing was reported earlier this week, Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards near 48th and Dudley apparently was cited by Lincoln Police late Wednesday morning.
Police say a compliance check was being done at the time, where some staff and patrons were not wearing masks. The citation was written to Tom Madsen, who is the owner. Police officers saw employees and customers not wearing masks during a compliance check on Sunday evening. Police didn’t issue any citations then, but said charges will be filed by the Lincoln City Attorney.
Madsen’s is already facing a misdemeanor charge for DHM violations in August after the city ordered the business to close for 24 hours, multiple times.