LPD, LSO Remind Motorcyclists To Wear Their Helmets

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 7)–If you have a motorcycle, put on your helmet before you ride. The repeal of Nebraska’s mandatory helmet law is not in effect right now.

It won’t become optional for you to wear a helmet until January 1st, but you have to be 21 and older and completed a motorcycle certification course. At that time, you would also need to wear eye protection. There may be confusion because LB 138 that was approved in repealing the law passed with an emergency clause. In most cases, that means once the bill is signed it takes effect right away. But LB 138 has a date set for January 1, 2024 on when motorcycle helmets will be optional wear for those who qualify.

Both Lincoln Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s offices say wear your helmet until then. Otherwise, you could be pulled over and possibly receive a $50 ticket. LPD Captain Todd Kocian and LSO Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says they have seen riders wearing no helmets around the city and county.